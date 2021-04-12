Camanche man accused of sexually abusing girl, 10

A 19-year-old Camanche man is facing sex abuse charges after Clinton County authorities alleged he raped a 10-year-old girl.

Nicholas Lee Campie is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Campie also is charged with two counts of enticing a minor under the age of 13. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, on May 14 a report was filed with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department that alleged the 18-year-old man sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

The two had communicated on Snapchat and texted and met up a couple of times, including on one occasion when Campie picked the girl up from her house at midnight to take her to his house to play video games. The girl was at the house for several hours and then Campie drove her back home.

She went with Campie again two weeks later when he sexually abused her.