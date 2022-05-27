Camanche man receives 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sex act with 10-year-old girl

A 20-year-old Camanche man received a 15-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges he committed a sex act with a 10-year-old girl.

Arrested on April 9, 2021, Nicholas Lee Campie had been charged in Clinton County Court with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12, each of which carry a 25-year prison sentence, and two counts of enticing a minor under the age of 13, each of which carry a 10-year prison sentence.

On March 3, during a hearing Clinton County District Court, Campie pleaded guilty to charges of lascivious acts with a child-permitting or causing child to fondle, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence, and enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

The other charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday in district court, District Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Campie to 10 years in prison for the lascivious acts conviction, and a consecutive five years in prison for the enticement conviction.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, on May 14, 2020, a report was filed with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department that alleged the 18-year-old man sexually abused a 10-year-old girl.

The two had communicated on Snapchat and texted and met up a couple of times, including on one occasion when Campie picked the girl up from her house at midnight to take her to his house to play video games. The girl was at the house for several hours and then Campie drove her back home.

She went with Campie again two weeks later and he had a sexual encounter with her.

Campie will have to register as a sex offender.

He was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail pending transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.