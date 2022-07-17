 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche Police continue search for missing elderly woman

Camanche Police are continuing the search for 82-year-old Sharon Martensen who was last seen Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Camanche Police Sgt. Richard Schmitz Jr., said Sunday in a news release.

Martensen was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeve top and gray pants. She is a white woman with strawberry blonde hair who stands 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and walks with a cane.

Schmitz said police are asking residents in the area of the Indian Village apartments, 1215 7th Ave., to check their surveillance cameras for Martensen or any unusual activity between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Communications, and the Quad-City Missing Persons Network is assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about Martensen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Camanche Police Department at 563-259-8575, or 911.

