Camanche police search for missing elderly woman

Camanche Police were searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., late Friday for an 82-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday, according to a news release issued Friday night by Camanche Police.

Sharon Martensen was last seen Wednesday, however, police said it is not known when she actually left her residence.

Martensen suffers from severe dementia and walks with a cane, police said.

Police have obtained several pings on Martensen’s cell phone and were going door-to-door in the area trying to locate her.

The Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol and Clinton County Communications have been aiding in the search.

Martensen is a white female who stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Martensen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Camanche Police Department at 563-259-8575 or 911.