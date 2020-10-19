Cambridge man charged with felony sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arraigned Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on sex-related charges.
Christopher Jeffers, 42, has been charged with two counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to the charges, the victim was under 13 and the incidents happened between May 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.
Charges were filed Sept. 10, when a warrant for Jeffers' arrest was issued. Judge Gregory Chickris set bond at $100,000.
Jeffers remained in custody as of Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 26.
