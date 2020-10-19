 Skip to main content
Cambridge man charged with felony sexual assault
Cambridge man charged with felony sexual assault

  • Updated
courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was arraigned Friday in Henry County Circuit Court on sex-related charges.

Christopher Jeffers, 42, has been charged with two counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. According to the charges, the victim was under 13 and the incidents happened between May 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017.

Charges were filed Sept. 10, when a warrant for Jeffers' arrest was issued. Judge Gregory Chickris set bond at $100,000.

Jeffers remained in custody as of Monday. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 26.

