Cambridge man enters plea to predatory sexual assault
Cambridge man enters plea to predatory sexual assault

henry county courthouse_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to two counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault.

Edwin J. Stevenson, 58, entered the open plea Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to the charges, which allege he committed two acts of sexual penetration with a female who was under the age of 13 between June 1, 2019, and June 30, 2019, and between September 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

Three counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five other counts of Class X felony predatory sexual assault were dismissed. Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea. Sentencing was set for Sept. 21.

