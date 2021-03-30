 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cambridge man gets 15 years for sexual assault of a child
0 comments
topical alert top story

Cambridge man gets 15 years for sexual assault of a child

  • 0
courthousefacade-henry county-cambridge_AMU3045.JPG

Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, Illinois

 Jon Gremmels

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison on two counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Edwin J. Stevenson, 59, pleaded guilty last July to the two counts — one that occurred in 2019 between June 1 and June 30 and the other between Sept. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. Before his sentencing, the parties agreed to prison terms of 7½ years on each count to be served consecutively. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence, or 12¾ years.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea.

Stevenson will also be on mandatory supervised release for a minimum of three years up to life, and he will have fines and fees of $3,119. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The mother of the victim read a statement in which she described innocence stolen and trust shattered.

“We are devastated,” she said. “These are dark days for my family. I'm glad the abuse is over.”

She said she thanked God Stevenson would receive consequences for his actions and noted, "Some day he will have to stand before almighty God and give an account for what he has done." She noted her daughter has been in counseling. “I do not think he should be around children ever again,” she added.

Three counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and five other counts of Class X felony predatory sexual assault were dismissed. Charges were filed in February 2020.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News