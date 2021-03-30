Cambridge man gets 15 years for sexual assault of a child

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison on two counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Edwin J. Stevenson, 59, pleaded guilty last July to the two counts — one that occurred in 2019 between June 1 and June 30 and the other between Sept. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. Before his sentencing, the parties agreed to prison terms of 7½ years on each count to be served consecutively. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence, or 12¾ years.
Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea.
Stevenson will also be on mandatory supervised release for a minimum of three years up to life, and he will have fines and fees of $3,119. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
The mother of the victim read a statement in which she described innocence stolen and trust shattered.
“We are devastated,” she said. “These are dark days for my family. I'm glad the abuse is over.”
She said she thanked God Stevenson would receive consequences for his actions and noted, "Some day he will have to stand before almighty God and give an account for what he has done." She noted her daughter has been in counseling. “I do not think he should be around children ever again,” she added.