Cambridge man gets 15 years for sexual assault of a child

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison on two counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Edwin J. Stevenson, 59, pleaded guilty last July to the two counts — one that occurred in 2019 between June 1 and June 30 and the other between Sept. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020. Before his sentencing, the parties agreed to prison terms of 7½ years on each count to be served consecutively. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence, or 12¾ years.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the negotiated plea.

Stevenson will also be on mandatory supervised release for a minimum of three years up to life, and he will have fines and fees of $3,119. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The mother of the victim read a statement in which she described innocence stolen and trust shattered.

“We are devastated,” she said. “These are dark days for my family. I'm glad the abuse is over.”