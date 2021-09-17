Cambridge man gets 24 years on sex charges

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Cambridge man was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to 24 years in prison for sex-related felonies.
Christopher Jeffers, 43, was found guilty in July of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017. The victim was 9 years old at the time of the oldest offense.
State's Attorney Cathy Runty said she was struck by a couple of things related to the case.
“One kept coming back to me: the defendant's attitude," she said. "He said he was devastated when the police came to arrest him.
“Devastation is a sad emotion, it is a sense of loss. He didn't say he was angry that he was picked up by police. He never said he was angry,” she added. “Devastation conjures to me a completely different feeling of true depth. He was devastated because that opportunity was being taken away from him. The girl was no longer going to be available to him.”
Public defender Lance Camp defined devastation differently.
“Mr. Jeffers has done one thing throughout this entire case and that is to maintain his innocence,” he said. “Devastation can be when somebody realizes they have been arrested for something they are not guilty of.”
Judge James Cosby found no factors in mitigation were present in imposing a 20-year sentence on the Class X felony and four-year sentences on the Class 2 felonies. He found Jeffers had a significant prior criminal history with two felonies from 2003 and 2004, four misdemeanors and at least 20 traffic offenses. Jeffers will serve 85% of the 20-year term, according to truth-in-sentencing laws.
Jeffers will also have three years to life on mandatory supervised release. He will owe no money after mandatory fines were covered by his $5-a-day credit for time served since his arrest and having the judge approve a waiver of a $1,314 criminal assessment for a felony sex offense.