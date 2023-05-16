LISA HAMMER
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Cambridge man was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
William A. Keller, 22, entered a fully negotiated plea to the count. A second count of criminal sexual abuse was dismissed. In addition to the prison time, he will have one year of mandatory supervised release. He was given a 100 percent waiver of assessments and credit for time served for his 307 days in custody to date will cover the $1,000 fine. He will have to register as a sex offender.
According to a factual basis for the charge, the sheriff's department was called to a Cambridge residence July 9, 2022 where an incident with a 12-year-old girl had occurred. Deputies located Keller who admitted to touching the girl. The girl was interviewed at the Braveheart Child Advocacy Center in Cambridge where she disclosed the abuse.
In 2019, Keller pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct in relation to a threat made against Cambridge High School and was given second chance probation, which he successfully completed.
Judge Colby Hathaway accepted Friday's negotiated plea agreement.
Photos: Friday at the Henry County Fair
Danielle DeDecker, 18, waits to show her dairy cow, Tigger.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Max Gehling, 9, brushes a pig.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Miss Henry County Fair Queen Mollie Bennett poses for a portrait during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A 4-Her shows a market lamb during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
4-Hers show boer goats during the fair.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tanner Dwyer, 8, takes a nap in the beef barn.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pig is ushered into the East Swine Barn during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ruby Beam smiles before showing her Highland, Lily, during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mason Palmer, 14, sprays off his goat's hooves during the Henry County Fair on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Charlie and Hadley wait in the beef barn during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Boer goat bleats during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Swine are ushered around during the fair.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ty Drach of Pontiac, Ill., judges beef during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kolby Causemaker, 12, shows her pig during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A market lamb is judged during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Miss Henry County Fair Queen Mollie Bennett poses for a portrait during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Swine are ushered around during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
4-Hers show boer goats during the Henry County Fair, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Cambridge.
NIKOS FRAZIER
