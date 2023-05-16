CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Cambridge man was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one count Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

William A. Keller, 22, entered a fully negotiated plea to the count. A second count of criminal sexual abuse was dismissed. In addition to the prison time, he will have one year of mandatory supervised release. He was given a 100 percent waiver of assessments and credit for time served for his 307 days in custody to date will cover the $1,000 fine. He will have to register as a sex offender.

According to a factual basis for the charge, the sheriff's department was called to a Cambridge residence July 9, 2022 where an incident with a 12-year-old girl had occurred. Deputies located Keller who admitted to touching the girl. The girl was interviewed at the Braveheart Child Advocacy Center in Cambridge where she disclosed the abuse.

In 2019, Keller pleaded guilty to felony disorderly conduct in relation to a threat made against Cambridge High School and was given second chance probation, which he successfully completed.

Judge Colby Hathaway accepted Friday's negotiated plea agreement.

Photos: Friday at the Henry County Fair