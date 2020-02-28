Cambridge man held on $500K bond

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is facing a number of sex-related charges.

Edwin J. Stevenson, 58, was been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with seven counts Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Class X counts, Stevenson is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female under 13 on different occasions between June 1 and June 30, 2019, and between Sept. 1, 2019, and January 31, 2020.

The three Class 2 felony charges allege Stevenson fondled the breasts of a female minor under 13 sometime during the same dates.

Charges were filed Feb. 21. Stevenson was arraigned Friday, Feb. 28, by Judge Terry Patton, who set a preliminary hearing date of March 9.

Stevenson is being held on $500,000 bond, according to a spokeswoman for the Henry County State's Attorney's Office. If he posts bond, he has been ordered not to leave the state, not to possess weapons, and not to possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances. He was also ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors.

