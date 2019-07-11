CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge teen pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday to felony disorderly conduct in relation to a threat made at Cambridge High School and was given 24 months of second-chance probation.
On April 7, William A. Keller, 18, threatened to shoot up the school before his last day as a student. An allegation that he made a threat regarding a specific minor was removed from the charge in order to make him eligible for the special probation. A second count of disorderly conduct from May 6 that listed another minor was dismissed as part of the negotiated agreement.
As part of the terms of the special probation, Judge Terry Patton said he would not be entering a conviction at this time.
Assistant State's Attorney Grace Simpson said parents of the minors involved as well as the Cambridge superintendent had approved the agreement. She said Keller had no prior record, and his father said there were no weapons in the house.
Keller also must pay $600 in probation fees and complete 30 hours of public service work as well as 180 days in jail with day-for-day credit and credit for 65 days served.