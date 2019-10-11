{{featured_button_text}}
Uncle Norm's Fireworks Tent

Fireworks were stolen from Uncle Norm's Fireworks Tent.

Q-C police are asking for the public's help in solving these two crimes.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:

Mower

A mower similar to this one was stolen.

• "On October 8, an employee of Pillar Equipment in Silvis discovered an Exmark Lazer E-Series zero turn mower with a 60-inch deck missing from the lot. The mower is valued at valued at $11,100. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect drive off in the mower. He is described as wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over a white hat, light colored blue jeans, black shoes, and dark gloves."

Click to view surveillance video of the theft

"Davenport Police are looking for information pertaining to a burglary that occurred at Uncle Norm's Fireworks Tent, 2815 W. Locust St. The burglary occurred on June 20, 2019 during the early morning hours. The suspects stole around $1,750.00 worth of fireworks."

Anyone with any information about these crimes are asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

