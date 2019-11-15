Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving the following crimes:
Wallet stolen at Walmart
According to Crime Stoppers: "On November 3, the victim accidentally left her wallet at Aldi in Moline and when she returned to get it, it was gone. The wallet contained bank cards and $650 cash.
"Moline police are asking for help identifying this suspect (see photo) who used the victim’s credit card at Target in Davenport. The suspect bought over $700 worth of merchandise with the stolen card and she had a female child with her."
Port Byron garage fire
"On September 6, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 308 North High Street in Port Byron in reference to a fire. Upon arrival, it was found that the lean-to storage area, that is connected to the east side of the unattached garage, was fully engulfed. The damage was done to the lean-to and the east side of the garage.
"Further investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set."
Anyone with information about these crimes or the person(s) involved are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.