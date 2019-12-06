Can you help solve this burglary?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving a burglary in Bettendorf.

According to Crime Stoppers:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"During the early morning hours of October 26, a residence under construction in the 4700 Block of Woodland Court in Bettendorf was burglarized. Numerous tools and new (in the box) light fixtures were stolen.

"This (pictured) light colored Ford truck was involved in the burglary."

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0