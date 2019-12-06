Can you help solve this burglary?
alert top story

Can you help solve this burglary?

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect truck

Suspect truck

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in solving a burglary in Bettendorf.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"During the early morning hours of October 26, a residence under construction in the 4700 Block of Woodland Court in Bettendorf was burglarized. Numerous tools and new (in the box) light fixtures were stolen.

Suspect truck

Suspect truck

"This (pictured) light colored Ford truck was involved in the burglary."

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News