CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information about the pictured subject who police say were involved in quick-change scam at a Moline store.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On January 15, two suspects confused a clerk at a store in Moline when asking for change on a large bill. They put money in their pockets and advised they did not get the right amount back. They were able to do this several times and left with an extra $320. They left the area in a black SUV."
Anyone with information about these two subjects are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.