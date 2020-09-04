Can you help solve this week's 'unsolved crime'?

Police are looking for information about the pictured persons wanted in a fraud scam at the Moline Walmart store.
According to Crimestoppers of the Quad-Cities,
"On August 19 two suspects defrauded a Walmart team member and were able to activate 11 Visa gift cards, a phone card and receive electronics all worth $7,600 without paying for any of it.
"Suspect 1 has a darker complexion and was not wearing a mask. He was wearing a black NIKE hat and a black t-shirt.
"Suspect 2 was wearing a black hat with white words, a grey mask, and a grey hoodie.
"The suspects left in a newer model, black, Ford sedan."
If you recognize these people you are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 for submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
