Can you identify suspected shoplifters?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying these suspected shoplifters.
According to Crime Stoppers:
Walgreen's East Moline
"On April 23rd, a retail theft occurred at Walgreens, 1301 Ave of the Cities, East Moline. This subject, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a grey and white beanie and a mask entered the store. He walked around for a few minutes then grabbed a gift bag off of the shelf. He then walked placed approximately 20 boxes of the allergy pills in the bag and walked out of the store without paying for them. It was learned the same suspect had stolen allergy pills at two more Walgreens stores before this one."
Dollar General Stores in East Moline
"On April 12,2020 between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m., this suspect stole items at the Dollar General stores at 647 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline and 4110 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. In both cases he picked up Dollar General tote bags and filled them with merchandise. The suspect is described as a male, possibly between the ages of 25-30. He was wearing black sunglasses, a black hoodie and tan shorts with black compression pants underneath. He was also wearing a blue face mask. The suspect left each store driving an older brown Chevy Impala with front end damage. The plate started with either the letter P or B."
Anyone with any information are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.
