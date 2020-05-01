Can you identify suspected shoplifters?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying these suspected shoplifters.

According to Crime Stoppers:

Walgreen's East Moline

"On April 23rd, a retail theft occurred at Walgreens, 1301 Ave of the Cities, East Moline. This subject, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a grey and white beanie and a mask entered the store. He walked around for a few minutes then grabbed a gift bag off of the shelf. He then walked placed approximately 20 boxes of the allergy pills in the bag and walked out of the store without paying for them. It was learned the same suspect had stolen allergy pills at two more Walgreens stores before this one."

Dollar General Stores in East Moline