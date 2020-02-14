You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Can you identify these theft suspects?
alert top story

Can you identify these theft suspects?

{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen credit card suspects

Stolen credit card suspects

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for the pictured suspects wanted using a stolen credit card at Walmart.

Stolen credit card suspects

Stolen credit card suspects

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On December 15, 2019, the victims were looking over their bank statement and discovered that over $1,000 in fraudulent charges were made on their credit card at Walmart.

"The suspects were caught on video using the stolen card."

Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News