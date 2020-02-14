Can you identify these theft suspects?

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for the pictured suspects wanted using a stolen credit card at Walmart.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On December 15, 2019, the victims were looking over their bank statement and discovered that over $1,000 in fraudulent charges were made on their credit card at Walmart.
"The suspects were caught on video using the stolen card."
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
