The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured woman.
Police say this woman has recently committed several fraudulent banking transactions in the Quad-City area, stealing large amounts of cash from the victims.
Anyone with any information about this crime or any person(s) involved, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.