Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking the public's help in solving a rash of storage unit break-ins in Andalusia.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"Between October 9 and October 23, numerous storage unit burglaries occurred in Andalusia, Ill. Storage units at 116 3rd Avenue West, 313 6th Avenue West and 512 3rd Street West were burglarized. Boxes were rummaged through and property was damaged. Entry was made by cutting the locks off of the storage doors."
Anyone with any information about these crimes are asked to do the right thing and call Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.