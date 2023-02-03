Police say Maddie Russo stole money from well-meaning donors by faking cancer.

Parents of children with cancer say she stole something from them too.

From the time he was 23 months old in March of 2019 to May 2022, Jessica McKearney watched as her son, Hudson, endured painful treatments, including lumbar punctures, bone marrow biopsies, transfusions, and chemotherapy, to diagnose and treat his acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

McKearney said she and her family were many times dependent upon the community and donations to make it.

“There were times we survived on donations,” she said. “In addition to the monetary donations, people brought us groceries, they did yard work for us; all the things you don’t realize that you need, they handled for us.

“We could not have done this for three years without our community."

It was with disbelief that McKearney heard of the ruse allegedly perpetrated by Madison Russo, who claimed to have pancreatic cancer and the same type of leukemia as Hudson. Donors gave her more than $37,000 through a GoFundMe page, and Eldridge Police said others donated privately.

“We were at Hudson’s oncology visit when we got news of this,” McKearney said. "Who would do such a thing?"

She has been in contact with Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler as it appears Russo may have stolen from Hudson’s story.

“Talking to Joe, it sounds like she did steal some of the details from Hudson’s journey,” she said. “We’ve been very open about our journey and we are advocates for childhood cancer. We even started a nonprofit, Hudson Strong Foundation. We’ve already helped several families and it’s amazing to be able to give back, because we had plenty of foundations that helped us.”

Russo, 19, of Bettendorf, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. She currently is free on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge March 2 in district court.

Disbelief that someone would try such a stunt quickly turned to anger for McKearney.

“Our son’s story is being mocked and it’s just completely absurd,” she said. “He was on some of the same medications she talked about and he was unable to walk and talk. We were carrying him around.

“He had to relearn how to walk and talk,” she said of her son, who now is 5. “These medications are so potent and so strong. It takes out the cancer, and at the same time, it takes a lot out of the body.”

Hudson also had a nasogastric tube, and the McKearneys walked around with feeding bags for him. They would feed him Tylenol for the pain and help him sit up.

“You don’t know the real meaning of fear until you have a child with cancer — the screams that we have heard during the procedures that we had to hold our child down for," McKearney said. “That someone would pretend to be going through what our child was going through makes me physically nauseous. It’s disgusting and hurtful and these kids are so incredible and resilient and strong, and they’re super heroes."

McKearney said that what her son has gone through, and what many, many other children are going through, is something that people who haven’t gone through it cannot comprehend.

“It steals memories. It steals birthday parties. It steals Christmases. It steals so many wonderful experiences and replaces that with fear and trauma and tears,” she said. “I see so many families going through similar situations. I think of these other families and it is so real and terrifying."

Others have had it even worse, she said.

“Our child, fortunately, is still alive, but I know many families who were not so fortunate. We’re trying to figure out what a normal life is, and the other families are trying to figure out what life is without their child on earth.”

McKearney said they followed the story of Charly Erpelding, 18, of Bettendorf, who died Oct. 10 after a valiant battle against a rare bone cancer called Ewing's sarcoma.

“We talked about Charly a lot,” she said. “My kids still talk about her. That’s how big of an impact she had and my kids never met her. She’s inspiring my four- and five-year olds, whom she never met.”

McKearney said that Hudson overheard her and her husband, Kyle, talking about Russo. “He said, ‘Someone stole my story and that was just rude.’”

“I just hope people don’t stop supporting real cancer victims,” she said. “I hope people realize this is a terrible situation and they need to be there for families and support them and rally around them.”

Russo also used Charly Erpelding's name in her online posts. Her parents, Tara Awbrey Erpelding and Andy Erpelding, said they will continue to put their attention where it belongs and not on someone who appears to have taken advantage of their loss.