Davenport firefighters extricate a person from a Buick sedan that police said was involved in a shots-fired incident. The vehicle fled police and crashed into the front of this home at 1611 W. 17th St. The impact injured both people in the car and lifted the front of the home from the foundation.
Davenport police watch as a suspect from a late night shooting incident makes his way onto a stretcher to go to the hospital. The man suffered a broken ankle when the car he was in crashed into a home on West 17th Street. The man tried to flee but could not run with his injury.
Davenport Police Lt. Kevin Smull, looking in the car, and Sgt. Tim Murphy, inspect this Buick sedan that fled police after a shooting incident and crashed into a home at 1611 W. 17th St. late Wednesday.
Davenport Police Lt. Kevin Smull, left, and Sgt. Tim Murphy, inspect this Buick sedan that crashed into a home at 1611 W. 17th Street after it fled police following a shots fired incident late Wednesday. The two people in the car were injured and taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment. Charges are pending against both.
Two people are in custody late Wednesday after allegedly being involved in a shooting and police pursuit that ended with the suspects' car crashing into a house.
Davenport Police responded to a shots-fired call at West 15th and Fillmore streets about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found casings there.
A witness told officers a blue Buick passenger car was involved in the shooting, according to a news release from the police.
An officer spotted a car matching that description traveling near West 17th and Marquette streets, and initiated a traffic stop. But the Buick fled west on 17th Street to Sturdevant Street. While trying to turn to travel south, the driver, a man, lost control and slammed into the front of a home at 1611 W. 17th St.
The front portion of the house was lifted from its foundation by the impact.
The driver started to run, but could not run far on an ankle that appeared to be broken in the crash. The passenger, a woman, suffered a leg injury and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Davenport firefighters.
