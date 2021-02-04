Car chase causes $10,000 in damage to Bettendorf squad cars

A wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in downtown Bettendorf after he failed to stop for police in the 1100 block of Brown Street.

Michael Duane Smith, 50, was charged with felony parole violation, felony interference with a weapon and five misdemeanors: criminal mischief first-degree, eluding, lane violation, stop sign violation and tinted windows, according to police reports.

Police used spike strips to deflate the man's tires and blocked the car in the parking lot at 1210 State Street. No one was injured during the chase, but multiple squad cars were damaged. The damage is estimated to cost approximately $10,000, according to police.

Iowa State Patrol was requested to handle the accident investigation.

Bettendorf police department said Smith was wanted for parole violation after he cut off his ankle bracelet. He was on parole after being charged with burglary, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and domestic assault second offense.

