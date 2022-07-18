 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Car crashes into buggy in rural Whiteside County

On Sunday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responded to a car and buggy crash in rural Morrison, Ill. 

At about 8:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17 the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of US Route 30 and Millard Road in Morrison. 

Miranda M. Jenkins of Clinton, Iowa was driving eastbound when she struck the buggy of Lewis and Mary Weaver of Fulton, Ill. The Weavers were exiting the intersection while heading south on Millard Road when their buggy was struck by Jenkins' vehicle. 

The Weavers were ejected from the buggy and were taken by Morrison EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton. From there, they were flown to the University of Iowa Hospital for further treatment. 

The Fulton Police Department, Illinois State Police, Morrison EMS, Morrison Fire Department assisted the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office at the scene. 

