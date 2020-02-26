Car crashes into recently renovated Davenport salon

Lauren Talbot and her crew of stylists at Salon Envy in Davenport were working with customers when, at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a Kia Forte lost control and crashed through the northeast corner of the building.

“It was a big bang,” Talbot said. “We had 12 people or so in here.”

The car went through the outside wall of the building into a brand new room that had been set up for body wax and massage, she said.

“We just redid that room,” Talbot said. “There was just a wall there, and we spent $10,000 to make that room.

“Can you imagine if someone would have been in there?"

Davenport police said the Forte was occupied by the driver's wife and three children. Police said the man was speeding south on Harrison Street when he lost control and slammed into the building at 2801 N. Harrison St.

“There were three kids in the car,” Talbot said. “There were two in infant seats and one in a toddler seat. I took one inside because it was cold.”

Police said no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Forte is insured, police said. However, he was issued traffic tickets for reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Scott Webster, of Shelter Insurance, the insurance agent for the building, said that when the building is fixed, concrete posts need to be installed to prevent such an occurrence in the future. The corner of the building is too vulnerable, he said, and posts would help prevent a vehicle from coming through that area of the building again.

