Amanda Simon had just stepped into the offices of RSM US LLP at 201 Harrison Street in Davenport for her shift that began at 4 p.m. when she and just about everyone else in the six-story building felt the structure shake and saw smoke coming from below.
Simon said had parked her Toyota RAV4 in front of the building so she would not have far to walk to her vehicle if she left after dark.
“I looked down and saw that my car had been hit and that the other car had hit the building,” Simon said.
Just before 4 p.m., Davenport police said, a Toyota Solara, driven by Caleb Ezra Hawkins, 29, was southbound on Harrison Street when Hawkins lost control of the vehicle. The Solara clipped the left rear of Simon’s RAV4 and then struck the building, shattering one or two of the glass panels.
The building at 201 N. Harrison Street is also headquarters for Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus, as well as ATEEC, the interactive learning lab of the Eastern Iowa Community College District, which is on the first floor.
Simon said that when everyone got outside the noticed Hawkins trying to throw some objects into the ATEEC trash compactor that sits in front of the building. He also was acting strangely as though he was incoherent, she added.
Officers checked the trash compactor and seized drugs and syringes that witnesses said Hawkins had been trying to hide from police.
No one was injured in the crash, and Simon’s vehicle at was drivable.
Davenport Police booked Hawkins into the Scott County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated-drugs, drug possession second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a prescription, and failing to maintain control of the vehicle.
Hawkins bond was set at $3,600 cash or surety.
Hawkins has criminal a criminal history that includes a Class D felony conviction of second-degree theft in 2009, and two aggravated criminal misdemeanor convictions for third-degree theft in 2016.