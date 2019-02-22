Try 1 month for 99¢
022319-mda-nws-hyvee

This Subaru crashed through the door at the gas station outside the Hy-Vee store on Avenue of the Cities in Moline Friday morning. No major injuries were reported.

 TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com

MOLINE — Around 9:05 a.m. Friday, a Subaru driven by a woman crashed into the front door of the gas station outside the Hy-Vee store at 4218 Avenue of the Cities.

According to police, the cause of the accident was unknown. No major injuries were reported. The front windshield of the car was broken.

