MOLINE — Around 9:05 a.m. Friday, a Subaru driven by a woman crashed into the front door of the gas station outside the Hy-Vee store at 4218 Avenue of the Cities.
According to police, the cause of the accident was unknown. No major injuries were reported. The front windshield of the car was broken.
Moline emergency personnel respond an accident involving a Subaru driven by a woman who crashed into the front door of the gas station outside the Hy-Vee store, at 4218 Avenue of the Cities, in Moline.
