Car fished from Mississippi River on Monday at Credit Island was stolen

The car pulled out of the Mississippi River Monday at Credit Island was stolen.

The Davenport Fire Department, the Big River Rescue and Recovery Dive Team and Fred's Towing worked with the Davenport Police Department to remove the Pontiac Bonneville from the waters on the northeast end of the island, according to a police department news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police had known about the car since last week after it was spotted on sonar, the release states. Information on who discovered the vehicle was not provided.

No further information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 563-326-6125 or through the mobile app CityConnect Davenport, Ia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.