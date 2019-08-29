Davenport police have arrested two people alleged to have been involved in a shooting incident late Wednesday that led to a pursuit which ended when the suspects’ car crashed into a home.
Police were responding to a call of shots fired in the area of West 15th and Gaines streets about 11:30 p.m. when they located the suspect vehicle, a Buick sedan, leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
Officers pursued the car for a short time before the vehicle, a Buick sedan, crashed into the front of a home at 1611 W. 17th St.
The impact lifted the front portion of the house from the foundation.
One of the suspects, a man, attempted to flee on foot, but he could not run far on an ankle that appeared to be broken in the crash.
The other person in the car, a woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.
Charges against both are pending.
No one was reported injured in the shooting incident.
Police were still on the scene of the crash and the shots fired location at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.