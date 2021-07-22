Car stolen in Davenport recovered, police won't confirm injury

Davenport police have confirmed that a car stolen on Tuesday from the 1600 block of 65th street has been recovered but did not confirm whether or not someone was injured during the incident.

A Davenport woman, Debi Marzen, has posted on Facebook that her husband was severely injured when he tried to stop the thieves from taking the car. Marzen has not responded to a request for comment.

A GoFundMe page was set up Wednesday for Marzen's husband, Randy Marzen, to help pay for his hospital bills and other recovery expenses. The fundraiser had raised $10,515 as of Thursday afternoon.

