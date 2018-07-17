Bettendorf police recovered a stolen car and took eight juveniles into custody Monday afternoon.
The car was stolen Monday morning out of East Moline, according to information provided by Bettendorf's public information officer Lauran Haldeman.
The vehicle was located and recovered later that day in the area of Duck Creek Plaza Shopping Mall.
After a short foot pursuit with some of the offenders, eight juveniles, all of whom reside in the Illinois Quad-Cities, were taken into custody (5 females and 3 males).
Three of the juveniles were taken to Scott County Juvenile Detention Center with the other five turned over to a guardian, parent, or relative.
No one was injured and no damage occurred.