Davenport police took two people into custody late Wednesday who were thought to have been involved in a shooting incident that led to a pursuit, which ended when the suspects’ car crashed into a home.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of West 15th and Fillmore streets about 11:15 p.m. Officers found casings at the scene.
According to a news release issued by Davenport Police, officers were told by a witness that a blue Buick passenger car was involved in the shooting.
An officer spotted a blue Buick passenger car traveling in the area of West 17th and Marquette streets.
When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the Buick fled west on 17th Street.
The driver of the Buick fled to the area of Sturdevant Street and tried to turn south. The driver, a man, then lost control and slammed into the front of a home at 1611 W. 17th St.
The impact lifted the front portion of the house from the foundation.
The driver attempted to flee on foot, but he could not run far on an ankle that appeared to be broken in the crash.
The other person in the car, a woman, suffered a leg injury and had to be extricated from the vehicle by Davenport firefighters.
Both were taken to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.
Charges are pending against the man.
No one was reported injured in the shooting incident.
Davenport Police urge anyone with information about the shooting incident to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city's mobile apps, "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."