Vehicle thefts — primarily committed by juveniles — continued to be a challenge for police in Bettendorf and Davenport in 2018.
Preliminary numbers obtained by the Quad-City Times through an open records request showed that Davenport recorded 551 stolen vehicles between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. In 2017, 587 vehicles were stolen.
Bettendorf had 82 vehicles stolen, up from 55 in 2017.
“Obviously there’s challenges with the stolen vehicles and keeping our officers safe out on the street who are dealing with these highly dynamic, evolving situations with these juveniles and stolen cars,” Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.
Davenport saw an uptick in the number of shots fired and shooting calls, with at least 216 incidents compared to 183 in 2017.
This week, the Times sat down with chiefs and police public information officers in both cities, as well as in East Moline, Moline and Rock Island, to discuss the trends and challenges they identified in 2018.
Car thefts
While preliminary numbers show that property crime fell by 8.6 percent, stolen vehicles continued to keep officers on their toes in Davenport.
Chief Paul Sikorski said Tuesday that 2018’s numbers may actually be higher because of the way some of the stats are reported to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
For example, a home burglary that also resulted in vehicle theft may be reported only as a burglary, he said.
“It’s probably right around the same number, maybe even pretty consistent to what we’ve seen last year,” Sikorski said. “The bottom line is, we still have a serious issue here in the Quad-Cities with stolen cars.”
The vehicle thefts are still being primarily committed by juveniles, said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel.
How they are doing it largely remains the same — juveniles are accessing unlocked vehicles that still have the keys inside. There also have been some occasions where they have gotten in through an unlocked garage door, gotten into the home and grabbed car keys, he said.
There have been “very few instances” where force is used to get a car, he added.
Kimball said a newer trend police have seen is at-risk juveniles that “probably wouldn’t have thought to do something like this” getting in on the action because it’s the popular thing to do.
“I hate to use the word ‘contagious,’ but it’s kind of spilling over to other groups (of juveniles),” he said. “They don’t necessarily have a long criminal history or really any crime documented with us or with the juvenile court, so their first offense is actually a stolen vehicle. That’s kind of something new.”
Kimball said a trend he has seen increasing over the last four years are “failure to stop” incidents that may or may not result in a vehicle pursuit, depending on the circumstances and “crime that was committed.”
He attributes some of that to the juvenile car theft issues, as well as the “adult criminal population” that, for example, may be wanted on a warrant or have drugs or an illegal gun in the vehicle.
“I think we’re seeing more just resistance to authority and I think in general more people being more resistant to police,” Kimball said. “I’m not talking about the general public. I would say the criminal population or the people that are violating the law. I think they are more apt to try and run, fight.”
Officials, law enforcement, juvenile court services, judges, attorneys and various social service and non-profit agencies across Scott County have held public forums to identify the root problem of juvenile crime and find solutions.
One idea being explored is the creation of a juvenile assessment center that offers youthful offenders and their families easy access to the resources they need.
Sikorski said the key to tackling the juvenile crime problem is early intervention.
“We’re still going to have delinquent kids. I think we’re realistic in knowing that we’re still going to have some delinquents. We're still going to have some families or relatives or parents or caregivers who don't want anything to do with services. And we as the police department will always be there to deal with crime.
“However, I think it's also important to know that there were probably a lot of kids and families that aren't getting the services that they want and they deserve," he added. "There is a lot more that we can do as a community.”
Shots fired/shootings
Despite the uptick in shots fired and shootings in Davenport, violent crime decreased by 6.4 percent, according to preliminary numbers. There were six homicides, compared to 12 reported in 2017.
All but one of the homicides in 2018 was gun-related.
The trend Davenport continues to see, Bladel said, is that the shootings are target-specific and, in some cases, are the result of a dispute between two groups.
While they can’t pinpoint an exact reason for the uptick in shootings, Sikorski and Bladel said many guns continue to fall into the wrong hands.
“There’s a lot of guns and when they’re easy to get, people who aren’t supposed to have them can certainly get their hands on some,” Sikorski said.
Bladel said that preliminary numbers show 129 guns were stolen in 2018. Some of them were taken in home and vehicle burglaries.
Officers seized 351 firearms, compared to 277 the previous year.
To tackle gun violence, the department has created a gun investigation unit which officially launched in October.
“Not only do they do work with the investigative aspect, but they also work with all the other areas of the agency in information,” Bladel said. “So if there’s officer safety issues or public safety issues, the unit is responsible for providing that information out to the agency and also beyond just us (other law enforcement agencies).”
The unit, which comprises four detectives and a sergeant, has handled seven federal gun cases, seized 20 guns and executed 20 search warrants as of late December.
The department also is in the process of buying a machine that pairs with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network run by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that will match up guns and shell casings.
Bladel said the department will likely be using the machine within six to eight months.
In Bettendorf, officers saw three shots fired/shootings reports, up from zero in 2017.
Kimball said officers are encountering more people that are illegally in possession of firearms.
“There’s more weapons being taken off suspects than, I think, ever before,” he said.
In one Bettendorf incident, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Village Inn, 1210 State St., on July 7.
No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the case, Kimball said.
“There’s always a concern anytime we have shots — actual confirmed shots fired — because there’s always the possibility that an innocent bystander will get hit,” he said.
Communication between area departments has never been better, Kimball said, which has helped police while they investigate shootings, stolen vehicles and other crimes across the Quad-Cities.