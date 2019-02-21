Andy Richmond, superintendent of the Carbon Cliff-Barstow School District, has been charged with drunken driving after a crash in Davenport in December.
Scott County prosecutors on Wednesday filed trial information, the formal charging document, against Richmond, 56, of Blue Grass, on one count of operating while under the influence second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Court records show a criminal complaint was filed Jan. 31; he made an initial appearance in court Feb. 11.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 1, court records show.
His attorney, Kyle Worby, declined comment Thursday.
At 5:38 p.m. Dec. 15, Davenport police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries near Interstate 280 West at Kimberly Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say Richmond had bloodshot and watery eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving, according to the affidavit.
Due to his physical condition, he was not asked to perform field sobriety tests. He was asked to take a preliminary breath test, which he refused.
He consented to and gave a blood sample. A toxicology test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.141, which is over the .08 legal limit to drive.
Richmond also was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
Court records show that Richmond pleaded guilty in April 2017 to driving under the influence of alcohol and was given a deferred judgement and sentenced to two years of supervision in Jo Daviess County.