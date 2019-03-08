A care program supervisor with REM Iowa is accused of sexually abusing a client since June, Davenport police said Friday.
Bruce Edward Enger, 63, 1716 Cedar St., Davenport, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of committing sexual abuse against a client suffering from a mental defect.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Enger also is charged with one count of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, a serious misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, police began an sexual abuse investigation Monday.
The victim has been a client of REM Iowa for six years.
REM Iowa provides services to adults, children, and young people who suffer from physical, intellectual and developmental challenges.
Enger was a care program supervisor for REM Iowa, with his responsibilities including supervising the residence in which the victim lived, according to the affidavit.
Beginning in June a sexual encounter is alleged to have been initiated by Enger that included kissing and fondling.
According to Johnson’s affidavit, after several months of grooming the victim, the relationship became more sexual. Nude images of the victim were located on Enger’s phone.
Enger was booked into the Scott County Jail at 5:03 p.m. Friday. He was released at 6:55 p.m. after posting 10 percent of a $15,000 bond through a bonding company.