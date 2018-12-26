A Quad-City man with an extensive criminal history has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Nathaniel Charles Rockwood, 42, was sentenced Dec. 20, in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He must also serve five years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.
On Dec. 3, 2017, the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau was conducting surveillance of a residence on East 13th Street as part of a methamphetamine investigation.
According to the affidavit in support of the charges filed by an officer assigned as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, Rockwood was seen arriving at the residence in a black Chevrolet Impala. He went into the residence and left a short time later.
Rockwood is barred from driving in Iowa and also was wanted at the time of a Scott County warrant for failing to appear on a criminal charge and failing to pay child support.
A confidential source told officers that Rockwood had retrieved a loaded 22-caliber pistol from the residence.
Detectives followed Rockwood to the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue. Rockwood parked the vehicle in a parking lot and got out, but as detectives approached he got back in the car and tried to flee, even colliding with a Davenport squad car. Rockwood then tried to flee on foot but was captured.
Officers seized a loaded Ruger Mark II 22-caliber pistol.
Rockwood was charged at the federal level with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
He pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and the drug charge was dropped.
Rockwood’s felony criminal history includes convictions in Rock Island County of aggravated battery in 1994; possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a church, for which he was sentenced in 2003 to eight years in prison; and a couple of smaller felony drug possession convictions.
In Scott County he was convicted in 2006 of trafficking in stolen weapons to which he was sentenced to five years in prison to run concurrent to a prison sentence in Illinois.
He also has numerous other misdemeanor convictions for which he has served time in jail or prison.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.