CHADWICK, Ill. – A 27-year-old Chadwick man is dead after being struck by a train Friday afternoon, the Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said Saturday in a news release.

The incident occurred near the Main Street crossing in Chadwick at 2:59 p.m., he said.

Kloepping said that the Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad reporting a train versus pedestrian accident.

A man who had been struck by the train was located just west of the Main Street crossing.

The victim, identified as Michael T. Swiech, was taken by ambulance to Shannon, Illinois, where a REACT medical helicopter was waiting to transport him. Before being transported Swiech was declared dead.

Chadwick Ambulance, Mount Carroll Ambulance, Shannon Fire & Ambulance, Illinois Conservation Police and the Carroll County Coroner also assisted with the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.