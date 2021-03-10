 Skip to main content
Carroll County Sheriff says death of male found in river is suspicious
Carroll County Sheriff says death of male found in river is suspicious

A body of a white male was recovered from the Mississippi River on Wednesday about 4 miles north of Savanna, Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said in a news release

Kloepping said the call was to 6898 Marina Road, commonly known in that area as Miller's Boat Landing.

The death is considered suspicious, he added.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received the call about a body in the river at 8:19 a.m. the Savanna Police Department, Savanna Community Ambulance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Police, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Coroner and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted at the scene.

The identity of the person was not released Wednesday pending family notifications.

The incident is being investigated by the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 815-24-2635 or Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867.

