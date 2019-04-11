The case against a woman accused of firing a pellet gun at an occupied vehicle, causing glass to fall on a child has been dropped, while her co-defendant is serving a sentence after taking a plea.
Latisha A. Barnett, 30, Rock Island; and Stephen M. Barnett, 32, East Moline, were both accused of using a pellet gun on Oct. 3 to shoot out two windows of a 2003 Chevrolet van in Moline, according to Rock Island County court records. Glass fell on a child inside, and an adult occupant of the van was struck by a pellet.
At the time, both were charged with charged with aggravated battery, endangering the life or health of a child, and criminal damage to property, according to county court records.
The case against Latisha Barnett was dropped April 4, court records state. Documents did not specify why the case was dismissed, but the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office reserved the right to reinstate the case.
Stephen Barnett took a plea deal in February that led to everything but the criminal damage charge being dropped and that charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
He was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge, according to court records. During that term, restrictions placed upon him include that he must not break any laws, must submit to unannounced home visits from his probation officer and cannot have any contact with the victims.