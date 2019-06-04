The case against a former United Township High School student accused of making a threat on the campus has been dismissed because he successfully completed Rock Island County’s offender initiative program.
Herberion Pritchard, now 19, of East Moline, allegedly said on Feb. 21, 2018, that he wanted to carry out a shooting at the school, according to Rock Island County court records. He was charged with disorderly conduct, and later that year was enrolled in the program.
The program is similar to probation; a participant must meet a number of criteria which can include drug or alcohol treatment, former Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee said at the time. The state-developed program focuses on low-level felony cases.
Illinois statute state participants who successfully complete the program can have the charges against them dropped.
Court records state Pritchard successfully completed the program on May 31, and the case was dismissed.
At the time the case against him was pending, the East Moline Police Department stated that the verbal threat was made in class, but that no weapons or other evidence were found to indicate Pritchard had taken steps to make good on the threat.
