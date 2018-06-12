An East Moline police officer is being investigated after a May arrest in Rock Island.
Logan Wolfe, 26, East Moline, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. May 13 in the 200 block of 17th Street, Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Wolfe's arrest was on suspicion of battery.
Tuesday, Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said that because Wolfe is an East Moline police officer facing a criminal allegation, the case has been given to the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office for determination of whether any charges will be filed against him.
This was done because the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office works with the county's police departments on criminal cases, McGehee said. His office participating in a criminal investigation in which an officer is the subject is considered a conflict of interest.
Chief John Reynolds, East Moline police, confirmed Wolfe's employment as a city police officer and said Wolfe was not on duty at the time of his arrest.
An internal investigation was also being conducted, Reynolds said, declining to provide more detail because of the ongoing criminal investigation and because of the situation being a personnel matter.
The Rock Island Police Department did not release further information Tuesday.
Two other men were arrested during the incident, according to the Rock Island police reports. They were identified as Jamire L. Bowdry, 27, Rock Island; and Vincent C. Pennacchio, 29, of Justice, Ill. They were also arrested on suspicion of battery.
As of Tuesday, only Bowdry had been charged, according to court records. He was facing a single count of misdemeanor battery. He is accused of fighting with Wolfe, though the court records did not provide further details about what happened between them.
The state's attorney's office was still handling the portions of the case related to Bowdry and Pennacchio, McGehee said.