Justin Keim found a seat in the front row in Courtroom 501 of the Rock Island County Courthouse. For just a moment, he was completely alone.

Hearings were slated to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, and the seats behind Keim filled quickly with men and women, making status appearances on charges ranging from low-end misdemeanors to serious felonies.

Keim is accused of neglect and abuse in the Nov. 3, 2020, death of his 15-year-old stepson, Joseph "J.J." Hammond.

One hour after finding a seat, Keim heard Rock Island County Judge Frank Fuhr continue the case. He must return to court June 22.

Keim is no stranger to the inside of the courthouse in Rock Island or to status hearings. He has appeared in court 23 times since his first appearance on March 24, 2021.

Keim's attorney, Matt Paulson, declined to comment on the progress of the case but said the hearing in June will concern "the further status of the case."

Hammond's mother, Jennifer Keim, originally was charged with murder and pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of neglect and abuse of a disabled person. She was sentenced last month to serve four years of probation.

Both Jennifer and Justin Keim petitioned for and received bond reductions, which allowed them to be out of jail while awaiting hearings.

Prosecutors accused Jennifer Keim of failing to provide, “appropriate hydration, nutrition and medical care … (and) knowing that doing so created the strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

The teen was born with cerebral palsy and was profoundly disabled.

In her sentencing hearing Jan. 23, Jennifer Keim said J.J.’s death, “tore my family apart.”

“There is pain that never goes away,” she said. “There is not a day that goes by that my heart does not ache.”

She told the court in November 2020 the spread of COVID-19 filled her with “overwhelming fear and panic.” Her attorney, Jon Ruud, later repeated the effect her fears about the pandemic had on Keim’s decision-making.

“We might not remember it well today, but in the fall of 2020, the world was on fire,” Ruud told the court. “We were told to not go to emergency rooms.”

During Jennifer Keim's sentencing hearing Jan. 23, Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Williams asked 14th Circuit Court Judge Frank Fuhr to impose the maximum sentence of 14 years. He said she showed “a horrible lack of action” and pointed out J.J. weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death.

“Even during the pandemic, there were alternatives,” Williams said. “Some action was required … neglect caused J.J.’s death.”

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said the case was particularly “disturbing” for law enforcement and attorneys in her office because of the teen's condition at the time of his death.

But family members, friends and neighbors said J.J.’s physical condition often was poor, even though his mother did everything she could for him.

At the time of Jennifer Keim’s arrest, childhood friend Christa Axnix said: “I know this family intimately. Everyone who knows Jennifer knows the hard work and dedication she put into keeping J.J. alive.”

His frequent bouts with respiratory infections made the Keims fearful, Axnix said, of taking J.J. to doctors’ offices or the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.