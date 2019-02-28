Try 3 months for $3
Cash stolen

This person is wanted by Davenport police for stealing cash from a Walgreens store.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for a person they believe stole cash from Walgreens in Davenport.

According to Crime Stoppers:

Cash theft suspect

"On Thursday, January 24, about 11 p.m., night shift officers responded to Walgreens, 1525 E Kimberly Road, Davenport, in reference to a theft. The clerk advised a stocky middle-aged white male wearing a green hoodie and jeans purchased an iced tea. When the clerk opened the register to give the male his change, he reached over the counter and grabbed the cash from the register. The suspect entered a silver or white late 2000’s model Ford Edge and fled southbound on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were sustained during this incident and no weapons were used."

Stolen cash

This is the getaway car of the person wanted by Davenport police for stealing cash from a Walgreens store.

Anyone with information regarding the theft are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

