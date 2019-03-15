Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured persons who police say broke into Boost Mobile in Moline.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"Sometime overnight March 5 into March 6, Boost Mobile, 409 7th St., Moline, was broken into twice. Someone broke the glass on the rear door to gain entry and is seen on video taking a jar containing cash donations for someone going through cancer. He is seen leaving the business.
"A short time later a subject enters the store, smashes a glass display case and takes phones and the cash register. The total value of the stolen items is over $1,500."
Anyone with information about these burglaries are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.