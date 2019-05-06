CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will see his charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a preliminary hearing Monday.
According to testimony from Kewanee Police Sgt. Nicholas Welgat, Kewanee police met with three people April 4 who made a 911 call about a home invasion at their property. The three said Dallas R. Kuykendall, 23, kicked in the door to the residence and could be seen on surveillance cameras ascending the staircase with a 2-by-4 board that had screws extending from it. The officer said Kuykendall dropped the 2-by-4 on the stairway after being confronted by one of the complainants with a BB gun. He said he located Kuykendall in the area around the corner within a few hundred feet of the residence.
Kuykendall was charged with Class X felony home invasion and Class 4 felony criminal trespass to a residence with persons present.
In a separate case, Kewanee Officer Dalton Kuffel testified about a complaint about a trespass about 6 p.m. March 31, learning of a subject in a gray sweatshirt with a red duffel bag trying to break in a trailer. Kuffel said he found the subject, identified him as Kuykendall and searched his person, finding a plastic bag with suspected cannabis, a hypodermic syringe, a small plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine inside a flashlight in the duffel bag and a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for the presumptive presence of meth. He was charged with Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe felonies were committed in both cases and May 23 pre-trial hearings were set. Kuykendall remains in custody on $75,000 bond.