Cause found to hold teen in fatal accident

CAMBRIDGE — A 17-year-old Kewanee female appeared Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on two counts Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence/accident/death.
In a preliminary hearing, Judge James Cosby found probable cause to believe Jerni T. Warner had committed a felony.
Sheriff's Deputy Adam Sovanski testified to being called Sept. 5 to a fatal accident north of Kewanee on Route 78.
Three vehicles were involved: a white Chevy Malibu, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a black SUV. The couple on the motorcycle, Garry and Leah Kelly, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jonathan Hawk, the driver of the SUV who had been northbound behind the motorcycle, told Dep. Sovanski he saw the southbound Malibu cross the center line and strike the motorcycle, and something hit him and he swerved into the ditch.
The deputy said a doctor at St. Luke's Hospital in Kewanee ordered blood and urine samples for Warner, and preliminary results indicated there was alcohol and cocaine in her system. He said there was a conversion from whole blood to blood-alcohol content, but that result didn't matter to him because there was zero tolerance since she was under 21.
Deputy Chad Winter, accident reconstructionist, said Warner's vehicle crossed the center line to the northbound lane, striking a motorcycle and an SUV, creating "fairly large gouges" one foot west of the east fog line. Winter said the Malibu continued southbound with the motorcycle lodged into the front end of it and hit the driver's side front tire of the SUV, which overturned in the ditch. The Malibu ended up facing westbound in the west ditch and the motorcycle in the east-side ditch.