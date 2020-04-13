Cause of death released for Hampton police chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hampton Police Department Chief Terry Engle’s death was a direct result of Saturday’s crash, according to the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was at 6:43 p.m. Saturday on Illinois Route 84 at 180th Street North in Rock Island County, according to the Illinois State Police. Engle, driving north in a Hampton squad car, was answering a service call when he went off the road and hit a tree on the left-hand side of Route 84.

An initial examination indicated Engle suffered multiple traumatic injuries from the collision, and they led to his death, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday. An autopsy was not planned, and Engle’s death was considered accidental.

It was highly unlikely that an underlying medical issue contributed to his death, Gustafson said. A toxicology test will be performed because they are mandated by state law for fatal crashes, not because alcohol or drugs were suspected of playing a role in Engle’s crash.

Gustafson had worked with Engle. He said it was an absolutely sad day for Quad-Cities law enforcement and that Engle was a good officer — professional and compassionate.