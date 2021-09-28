 Skip to main content
Cause of fire at Rudy's Taco's in Davenport still under investigation
Tuesday's early-morning fire at Rudy's Taco's on Elmore Avenue in Davenport remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

Davenport and Bettendorf firefighters responded to the call in the 3900 block of Elmore Avenue at 12:56 a.m.

They found a large fire in the back of the building. Crews contained it until MidAmerican Energy arrived to shut off gas service, according to a news release from Davenport Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the restaurant. The building had limited interior damage. Active Endeavors, the adjacent shop, also sustained minor water damage in the storage room.

