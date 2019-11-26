Cause of Silvis house fire has yet to be determined

The wall that had been facing 332 8th St. was blacked and charred. The wooden siding was burned away, the wall beneath had been burned through in the center. There was a large, jagged hole that ran from the foundation to the floor-level of the upper story. It was wide enough at ground level that a person could walk inside, and the interior that was visible was a jumble of charred timber and debris. The roof that could be seen from the ground appeared to have buckled, and there was another hole on the second story on the back of the house.

The Silvis Fire Department said Tuesday that it put out "hotspots" early Tuesday morning at 336th 8th St. to prevent the house from catching fire again.

The house at 320 also had damage to the wall that faced the house where the fire began. The siding was melted and crumpled, revealing the wall beneath, which was blackened in many places. There were also some windows knocked out, but the exterior otherwise seemed largely intact.

At one point during Monday's fire, black smoke was coming from windows just under the roof. The extent of any interior damage could not be determined from outside.