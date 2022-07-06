 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Certain vehicle at more risk for theft, Rock Island police warn

Thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Quad-Cities because there is a way to start them without a key. 

The Rock Island Police Department issued the warning, reminding people to lock their vehicles to minimize the risk of any kind of theft. 

The department said there have been a series of thefts of vehicles made by those two manufacturers because there is a way to start them once the steering column is forced open. 

Just locking a car or truck can prevent most vehicle burglaries or thefts, the department said. 

