Certain vehicle at more risk for theft, Rock Island police warn

Thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Quad-Cities because there is a way to start them without a key.

The Rock Island Police Department issued the warning, reminding people to lock their vehicles to minimize the risk of any kind of theft.

The department said there have been a series of thefts of vehicles made by those two manufacturers because there is a way to start them once the steering column is forced open.

Just locking a car or truck can prevent most vehicle burglaries or thefts, the department said.